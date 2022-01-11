Kicks vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Nissan Tata Price ₹ 9.5 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1330 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Nissan Kicks and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5 and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.