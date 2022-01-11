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HomeCompare CarsKicks vs Safari [2021-2023]

Nissan Kicks vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kicks vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Safari [2021-2023]
BrandNissanTata
Price₹ 9.5 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Mileage13.9 to 15.8 kmpl14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1330 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Nissan Kicks Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Airbags
Taillight
Dashboard
Ambient Lighting View
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 HR152.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
695807
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
142 Nm @ 4000 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.916.14
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
105 bhp @ 5600 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.211.6
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16235 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock AbsorberSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock AbsorberIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16235 / 70 R16
Ground Clearance
210205
Length
43844661
Wheelbase
26732741
Height
16691786
Width
18131894
Bootspace
400447
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
5050
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way4 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Third
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
High-beam Assist
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
NoBench
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackGrey / Black
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,54,87817,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
9,49,99014,99,400
RTO
73,6091,94,375
Insurance
30,77973,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,67337,990
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

Nissan has increased the prices of its Magnite and Kicks SUV models in India from January.
Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices
11 Jan 2022
Nissan Kicks that was tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 6 airbags.
Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
20 Mar 2025
The Tata Safari EV has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its expected festive-season launch.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time
2 Jun 2026
The all-new Nissan Kicks SUV has broken cover and is slated for public debut at the 2024 New York International Auto Show later this month.
All-new Nissan Kicks breaks cover with butch look. Will it return to India?
24 Mar 2024
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Latest Videos

The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
15 Oct 2023
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
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9 Oct 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
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18 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
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9 Oct 2023
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