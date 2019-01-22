In 2023 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Kicks: 1498 cc engine, 13.9 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less