In 2024 when choosing among the Nissan Kicks and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Nissan Kicks and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5 and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Kicks vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Punch ev Brand Nissan Tata Price ₹ 9.5 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1330 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -