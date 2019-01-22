|Engine Type
|1.5 HR15
|1.2 Revotron
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|695
|702
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.9
|18.97
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹10,54,878
|₹6,14,688
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,49,990
|₹5,49,000
|RTO
|₹73,609
|₹30,960
|Insurance
|₹30,779
|₹34,228
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹22,673
|₹13,212