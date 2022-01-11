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Nissan Kicks vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

In 2026 when choosing among the Nissan Kicks and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5 and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kicks vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks nexon ev prime
BrandNissanTata
Price₹ 9.5 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range- 312 km/charge
Mileage13.9 to 15.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1330 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hrs

Filters
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Nissan Kicks Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 HR15Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
695312 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
142 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.9-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
105 bhp @ 5600 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock AbsorberTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
Mcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock AbsorberIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
210205 mm
Length
43843993 mm
Wheelbase
26732498 mm
Height
16691606 mm
Width
18131811 mm
Bootspace
400350 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000125000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack and Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,54,87815,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
9,49,99014,99,000
RTO
73,60916,000
Insurance
30,77967,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,67334,024

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