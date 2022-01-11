Kicks vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks nexon ev prime Brand Nissan Tata Price ₹ 9.5 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1330 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Nissan Kicks and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5 and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.