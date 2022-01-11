Kicks vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Nissan Tata Price ₹ 9.5 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 1330 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.