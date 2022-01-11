Kicks vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Nissan Tata Price ₹ 9.5 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1330 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.