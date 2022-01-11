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Nissan Kicks vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kicks vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Rapid tsi
BrandNissanSkoda
Price₹ 9.5 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage13.9 to 15.8 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1330 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Nissan Kicks Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 HR151.0 TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
6951043.35
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
142 Nm @ 4000 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.918.97
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
105 bhp @ 5600 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock AbsorberCompound link crank-axle
Front Suspension
Mcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock AbsorberMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
210116
Length
43844413
Wheelbase
26732552
Height
16691466
Width
18131699
Bootspace
400460
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
5055
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
DVD Playback
YesYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
High-beam Assist
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Euro NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackEbony Sand and Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,54,8788,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
9,49,9907,79,000
RTO
73,60954,530
Insurance
30,77930,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,67318,579

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