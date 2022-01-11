Kicks vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Rapid tsi Brand Nissan Skoda Price ₹ 9.5 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1330 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.