In 2024 when choosing between the Nissan GT-R and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Nissan GT-R and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GT-R vs Land Cruiser Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gt-r Land cruiser Brand Nissan Toyota Price ₹ 2.12 Cr ₹ 2.1 Cr Mileage 8.47 kmpl 11 kmpl Engine Capacity 3799 cc 3346 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6