Nissan GT-R vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2024 when choosing between the Nissan GT-R and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

GT-R vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gt-r Land cruiser
BrandNissanToyota
Price₹ 2.12 Cr₹ 2.1 Cr
Mileage8.47 kmpl11 kmpl
Engine Capacity3799 cc3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
315 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3 seconds-
Engine
3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6V6 3.3L Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
570 bhp @ 6800 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
637 Nm @ 3600 rpm700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
8.47 kmpl-
Driving Range
627 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
-Two Zones, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,69,3282,42,21,193
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,40,2722,10,00,000
RTO
21,78,02726,39,730
Insurance
8,50,5295,80,963
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,21,6425,20,607

