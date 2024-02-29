In 2024 when choosing between the Nissan GT-R and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel.
GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage.
Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GT-R vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gt-r
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Nissan
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 2.12 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Mileage
|8.47 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3799 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6