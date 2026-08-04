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Nissan GT-R vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026 when choosing among the Nissan GT-R and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GT-R vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gt-r Taycan
BrandNissanPorsche
Price₹ 2.12 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Mileage8.47 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Engine Capacity3799 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Nissan GT-R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Right Side View
Ac Controls
Door Handle
Side Mirror Glass
Steering Controls
Rear Seats
Instrument Cluster
Center Console
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Top Speed
315 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3 seconds-
Engine
3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Engine Type
3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
570 bhp @ 6800 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
637 Nm @ 3600 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
8.47 kmpl-
Driving Range
627 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Adaptive DampingAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive DampingAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20-
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R20-
Width
1895 mm2144 mm
Length
4710 mm4963 mm
Height
1370 mm1379 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm2900 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm127 mm
Kerb Weight
1752 kg-
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
74 litres-
Bootspace
315 litres-
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
--
Heater
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Parking Assist
No-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Shift Indicator
YesNot Applicable
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoOptional
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes (Roof-mounted)
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body Kit
YesNo
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
All-
One Touch - Up
All-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
--
Headlights
LED-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Speakers
6+-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoOptional
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
CD Player
Yes-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Find My Car
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Black Samurai, Black / Ivory, Black / Saddle Tan, Black / Red Amber-
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,69,3281,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,40,2721,67,00,000
RTO
21,78,02754,000
Insurance
8,50,5296,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,21,6423,74,545

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