In 2026 when choosing among the Nissan GT-R and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GT-R vs Taycan Comparison