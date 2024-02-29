In 2024 when choosing among the Nissan GT-R and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo.
GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage.
Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GT-R vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gt-r
|Macan ev
|Brand
|Nissan
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 2.12 Cr
|₹ 1.65 Cr
|Range
|-
|591 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|100 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|3799 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)