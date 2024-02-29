In 2024 when choosing among the Nissan GT-R and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Nissan GT-R and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GT-R vs Macan EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gt-r Macan ev Brand Nissan Porsche Price ₹ 2.12 Cr ₹ 1.65 Cr Range - 591 km/charge Mileage 8.47 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 100 kWh Engine Capacity 3799 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)