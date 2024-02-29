Saved Articles

Nissan GT-R vs Porsche Macan EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Nissan GT-R and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

GT-R vs Macan EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gt-r Macan ev
BrandNissanPorsche
Price₹ 2.12 Cr₹ 1.65 Cr
Range-591 km/charge
Mileage8.47 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-100 kWh
Engine Capacity3799 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Turbo
₹1.65 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
315 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3 seconds3.3 seconds
Engine
3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Engine Type
3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
570 bhp @ 6800 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
637 Nm @ 3600 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
8.47 kmpl-
Driving Range
627 Km591 km
Drivetrain
AWD4WD
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
-Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,69,3281,72,18,123
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,40,2721,65,00,000
RTO
21,78,02754,000
Insurance
8,50,5296,63,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,21,6423,70,084

