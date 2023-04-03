Pajero Sport vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pajero sport T-roc Brand Mitsubishi Volkswagen Price ₹ 27.45 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Mileage - 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2477 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.