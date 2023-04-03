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Mitsubishi Pajero Sport vs Volkswagen T-Roc

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Pajero Sport vs T-Roc Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pajero sport T-roc
BrandMitsubishiVolkswagen
Price₹ 27.45 Lakhs₹ 21.35 Lakhs
Mileage-17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2477 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
₹27.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
1.5 TSI
₹21.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Visual Comparison

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Gear Shifter
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine
2477 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS 6
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Transmission
Automatic - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline diesel engine1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1800 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 4000 rpm148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17215 / 55 R17
Rear Suspension
3-link coil spring suspension with stabilizer barTwist beam axle with separate spring & shock absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double wishbone with coil spring suspension and stabilizer barIndependent with coil spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17215 / 55 R17
Kerb Weight
1935 kg1350
Wheelbase
2800 mm2590
Width
1815 mm1819
Length
4695 mm4234
Ground Clearance
215 mm-
Height
1840 mm1573
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres59
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
32
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents on RoofBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Body ColouredChrome Inserts
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
DecalsCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
34
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
-Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Differential Lock
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
-Black and White
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,44,34424,51,787
Ex-Showroom Price
28,35,50021,35,000
RTO
3,70,4382,24,230
Insurance
1,38,40692,057
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
71,88252,698
Expert Rating
-

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