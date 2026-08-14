Pajero Sport vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pajero sport Tiguan [2021-2025] Brand Mitsubishi Volkswagen Price ₹ 27.45 Lakhs ₹ 38.17 Lakhs Mileage - 13.54 kmpl Engine Capacity 2477 cc 1984 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.