|Engine
|2477 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Emission Standard
|BS 4
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Engine Type
|4 cylinder inline diesel engine
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|350 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|176 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Vents on Roof
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Visual display
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Rear AC
|Vents on Roof
|-
|₹71,882
|₹NaN
