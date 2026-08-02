In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Pajero Sport vs Hilux Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pajero sport
|Hilux
|Brand
|Mitsubishi
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2477 cc
|2755 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4