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Mitsubishi Pajero Sport vs Toyota Fortuner

In 2026 when choosing among the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Pajero Sport vs Fortuner Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pajero sport Fortuner
BrandMitsubishiToyota
Price₹ 27.45 Lakhs₹ 34.76 Lakhs
Range-821
Mileage-10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2477 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
₹27.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
₹34.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2477 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS 6
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Transmission
Automatic - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline diesel engine2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1800 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 4000 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres5.8
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17265 / 65 R17
Rear Suspension
3-link coil spring suspension with stabilizer bar4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
Double wishbone with coil spring suspension and stabilizer barDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17265 / 65 R17
Kerb Weight
1935 kg-
Wheelbase
2800 mm2745
Width
1815 mm1855
Length
4695 mm4795
Ground Clearance
215 mm-
Height
1840 mm1835
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres80
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents on RoofBlower, Vents on Roof
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Body ColouredNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
DecalsCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
-LED on front, Halogen on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (ANCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
-8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchBench
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
-Chamois / Black
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,44,34440,08,767
Ex-Showroom Price
28,35,50034,76,000
RTO
3,70,4383,51,900
Insurance
1,38,4061,80,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
71,88286,164

Fortuner Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fortuner vs Gloster
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridianundefined | Diesel | Manual,Automatic₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fortuner vs Meridian

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