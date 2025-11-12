In 2026 when choosing among the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Pajero Sport vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pajero sport
|Fortuner
|Brand
|Mitsubishi
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|-
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2477 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-