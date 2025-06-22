In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Pajero Sport vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pajero sport
|Superb [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mitsubishi
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2477 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4