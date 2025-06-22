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HomeCompare CarsPajero Sport vs Superb [2023-2024]

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Pajero Sport vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pajero sport Superb [2023-2024]
BrandMitsubishiSkoda
Price₹ 27.45 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage-18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2477 cc1984 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
₹27.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2477 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Transmission
Automatic - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline diesel engineEngine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1800 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 4000 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17205 / 55 R16
Rear Suspension
3-link coil spring suspension with stabilizer barMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double wishbone with coil spring suspension and stabilizer barMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17235 / 45 R18
Kerb Weight
1935 kg1565 kg
Wheelbase
2800 mm2836 mm
Width
1815 mm1864 mm
Length
4695 mm4869 mm
Ground Clearance
215 mm151 mm
Height
1840 mm1503 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres66 litres
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
NoYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents on RoofSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
Body Coloured-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Decals-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
-LED,LED
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Speakers
6+11
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
-Piano Black
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,44,34462,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
28,35,50054,00,000
RTO
3,70,4385,69,000
Insurance
1,38,4062,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
71,8821,33,459

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