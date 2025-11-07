Pajero Sport vs Octavia Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pajero sport Octavia Brand Mitsubishi Skoda Price ₹ 27.45 Lakhs ₹ 26.29 Lakhs Mileage - 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2477 cc 1984 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Skoda Octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT, Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.