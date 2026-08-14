Pajero Sport vs karoq Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pajero sport Karoq Brand Mitsubishi Skoda Price ₹ 27.45 Lakhs ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Mileage - 14.49 kmpl Engine Capacity 2477 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT, Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.