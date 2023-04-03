In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Outlander and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Outlander vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Outlander
|T-roc
|Brand
|Mitsubishi
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2360 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4