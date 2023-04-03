Outlander vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Outlander T-roc Brand Mitsubishi Volkswagen Price ₹ 26.93 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Mileage 8 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2360 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Outlander and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.