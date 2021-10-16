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HomeCompare CarsOutlander vs Tiguan [2021-2025]

Mitsubishi Outlander vs Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Outlander and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Outlander vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Outlander Tiguan [2021-2025]
BrandMitsubishiVolkswagen
Price₹ 26.93 Lakhs₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Mileage8 kmpl13.54 kmpl
Engine Capacity2360 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiguan [2021-2025]
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹38.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mitsubishi Outlander Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Mileage (ARAI)
8 kmpl12.65 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
4B 12 2.4 DOCH2.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
222 Nm @ 4100 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
165 bhp @ 6000 rpm187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.39 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16235 / 55 R18
Rear Suspension
Multi-link coil spring with stabilizer barIndependent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPherson coil springs with stabilizer barIndependent Suspension with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16235 / 55 R18
Kerb Weight
1602 kg1703 kg
Wheelbase
2670 mm2679 mm
Width
1810 mm1839 mm
Length
4695 mm4509 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Height
1710 mm1665 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres60 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
32
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
DecalsCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
24
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDHalogen
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+8
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
CentreElectronic
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
31,11,21144,06,732
Ex-Showroom Price
26,93,00038,16,900
RTO
2,85,3004,10,690
Insurance
1,32,9111,78,642
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,87294,717

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