HomeCompare Carsoutlander vs Hilux

Mitsubishi outlander vs Toyota Hilux

outlander
Mitsubishi outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
STD 4X4 MT
₹33.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Emission Standard
BS 4BS 6
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Mileage (ARAI)
8 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
4B 12 2.4 DOCH-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
222 Nm @ 4100 rpm420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
165 bhp @ 6000 rpm201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceVisual display
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Toyota Hilux isn't for all. The Hilux isn't for most either. But for the still small percentage of Indian car buyers that are unafraid to drive into the wild and unknown, here is a pickup vehicle that is claiming to make perfect sense. A model that Toyota has offered for over five decades and in over 180 countries, the Hilux has taken far too long to touchdown in India. But now that it has, does t...

Toyota Hilux first-drive review: Brute beast that's forged for the wild

