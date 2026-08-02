In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Outlander vs Hilux Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Outlander
|Hilux
|Brand
|Mitsubishi
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2360 cc
|2755 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4