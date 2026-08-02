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Mitsubishi Outlander vs Toyota Hilux

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Outlander vs Hilux Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Outlander Hilux
BrandMitsubishiToyota
Price₹ 26.93 Lakhs₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Mileage8 kmpl-
Engine Capacity2360 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
GX 2WD Diesel Automatic
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine
2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
8 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Engine Type
4B 12 2.4 DOCH-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
222 Nm @ 4100 rpm500 Nm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
165 bhp @ 6000 rpm201 bhp
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel (265/65R17)
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16265 / 65 R17
Rear Suspension
Multi-link coil spring with stabilizer barLeaf Spring Rigid Axle
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Yes
Front Suspension
MacPherson coil springs with stabilizer barDouble Wishbone
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16265 / 65 R17
Kerb Weight
1602 kg-
Wheelbase
2670 mm3085 mm
Width
1810 mm1855 mm
Length
4695 mm5320 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Height
1710 mm1815 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres80 litres
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)7 Airbags
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Clock
Digital-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Decals-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
Halogen Projector-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Speakers
6+-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Voice Command
Yes-
CD Player
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
31,11,21137,83,189
Ex-Showroom Price
26,93,00031,99,000
RTO
2,85,3004,28,875
Insurance
1,32,9111,54,814
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,87281,315
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Tough and highly capableImproved ride comfortProven diesel powertrain

Cons

Missing premium featuresReduced creature comforts

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