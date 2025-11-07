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Mitsubishi Outlander vs Skoda Octavia

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Outlander and Skoda Octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4, Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Outlander vs Octavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Outlander Octavia
BrandMitsubishiSkoda
Price₹ 26.93 Lakhs₹ 26.29 Lakhs
Mileage8 kmpl15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2360 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Octavia
Skoda Octavia
2.0 Style
₹26.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine
2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS 6
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
8 kmpl15.81
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
4B 12 2.4 DOCH2.0L TSI Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
222 Nm @ 4100 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
165 bhp @ 6000 rpm188 bhp @ 4180 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16205 / 55 R17
Rear Suspension
Multi-link coil spring with stabilizer barMultilink Suspension
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPherson coil springs with stabilizer barMacPherson Suspension
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16205 / 55 R17
Kerb Weight
1602 kg1430
Wheelbase
2670 mm2680
Width
1810 mm1829
Length
4695 mm4689
Ground Clearance
190 mm137
Height
1710 mm1469
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres50
Doors
5 Doors4
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
DecalsNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
24
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Differential Lock
CentreElectronic
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
BlackSuedia Beige / Black with Glossy Black Trim
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
31,11,21130,04,319
Ex-Showroom Price
26,93,00026,29,000
RTO
2,85,3002,62,900
Insurance
1,32,9111,11,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,87264,574

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