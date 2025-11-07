Outlander vs octavia Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Outlander Octavia Brand Mitsubishi Skoda Price ₹ 26.93 Lakhs ₹ 25.99 Lakhs Mileage 8 kmpl 15.81 kmpl Engine Capacity 2360 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Outlander and Skoda octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4, Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.