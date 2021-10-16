Outlander vs karoq Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Outlander Karoq Brand Mitsubishi Skoda Price ₹ 26.93 Lakhs ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Mileage 8 kmpl 14.49 kmpl Engine Capacity 2360 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Outlander and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4, Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.