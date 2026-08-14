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Mitsubishi Outlander vs Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Outlander and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Outlander vs Pajero Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Outlander Pajero sport
BrandMitsubishiMitsubishi
Price₹ 26.93 Lakhs₹ 27.45 Lakhs
Mileage8 kmpl-
Engine Capacity2360 cc2477 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
₹27.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mitsubishi Outlander Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Gear Shifter
Front Right Side
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Specification
Engine
2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2477 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS 4
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
8 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
4B 12 2.4 DOCH4 cylinder inline diesel engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
222 Nm @ 4100 rpm350 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
165 bhp @ 6000 rpm176 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16265 / 65 R17
Rear Suspension
Multi-link coil spring with stabilizer bar3-link coil spring suspension with stabilizer bar
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
MacPherson coil springs with stabilizer barDouble wishbone with coil spring suspension and stabilizer bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16265 / 65 R17
Kerb Weight
1602 kg1935 kg
Wheelbase
2670 mm2800 mm
Width
1810 mm1815 mm
Length
4695 mm4695 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm215 mm
Height
1710 mm1840 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres70 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
33
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Third Row AC
Vents on RoofVents on Roof
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlVents on Roof
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoBody Coloured
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
DecalsDecals
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesNo
CD Player
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchBench
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
31,11,21133,44,344
Ex-Showroom Price
26,93,00028,35,500
RTO
2,85,3003,70,438
Insurance
1,32,9111,38,406
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,87271,882

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