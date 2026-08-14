Outlander vs Pajero Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Outlander Pajero sport Brand Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Price ₹ 26.93 Lakhs ₹ 27.45 Lakhs Mileage 8 kmpl - Engine Capacity 2360 cc 2477 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Outlander and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.