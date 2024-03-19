In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Countryman and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4 and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Countryman
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|MINI
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)