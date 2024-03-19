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MINI Countryman vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Countryman and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4 and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Countryman Xc40 recharge
BrandMINIVolvo
Price₹ 64.9 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range-418-592
Mileage15.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-69 kWh
Engine Capacity1998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MINI Countryman Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrolDual Synchronous motor with permanent magnet
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 second7.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm420 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp238 bhp
Drivetrain
4WD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
250 kmph180 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
3 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
MultilinkIndependent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
R19-
Length
4447 mm4440 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm2702 mm
Height
1645 mm1647 mm
Kerb Weight
1735 kg-
Width
1843 mm1863 mm
Bootspace
505 litres419 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control)Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Cornering Headlights
YesNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,50,22357,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00054,95,000
RTO
6,78,00029,000
Insurance
2,81,7232,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,1341,23,881

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