In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs XC40 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Countryman
|Xc40
|Brand
|MINI
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 41.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|14.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4