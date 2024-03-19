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MINI Countryman vs Volvo XC40

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs XC40 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Countryman Xc40
BrandMINIVolvo
Price₹ 64.9 Lakhs₹ 41.25 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl14.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC40
Volvo XC40
T4 R-Design
₹41.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MINI Countryman Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrolFour-cylinder turbo-charged Petrol engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 second8.4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4 kmpl14.49
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp187 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
R19235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
3 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
MultilinkIndependent
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent
Rear Tyres
R19235 / 55 R18
Length
4447 mm4425
Wheelbase
2692 mm2702
Height
1645 mm1652
Kerb Weight
1735 kg-
Width
1843 mm1863
Bootspace
505 litres432
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres54
Features
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control)Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Cornering Headlights
YesActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,50,22347,41,799
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00041,25,000
RTO
6,78,0004,18,830
Insurance
2,81,7231,97,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,1341,01,919
Expert Rating
-

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