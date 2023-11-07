In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs S60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Countryman
|S60
|Brand
|MINI
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 45.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4