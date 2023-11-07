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MINI Countryman vs Volvo S60

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs S60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Countryman S60
BrandMINIVolvo
Price₹ 64.9 Lakhs₹ 45.9 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl14.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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S60
Volvo S60
T4 Inscription
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol2.0L B4204T6 I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 second7.9
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4 kmpl14.08
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
3 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
MultilinkIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
R19235 / 45 R18
Length
4447 mm4761
Wheelbase
2692 mm2872
Height
1645 mm1431
Kerb Weight
1735 kg1700
Width
1843 mm2040
Bootspace
505 litres442
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres60
Features
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control)Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Cornering Headlights
YesActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,50,22352,71,852
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00045,90,000
RTO
6,78,0004,65,330
Insurance
2,81,7232,15,922
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,1341,13,312
Expert Rating
-

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