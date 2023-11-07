Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCountryman vs S60

MINI Countryman vs Volvo S60

In 2023 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Countryman
MINI Countryman
Cooper S
₹40.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S60
Volvo S60
T4 Inscription
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol2.0L B4204T6 I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
677845
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.3414.08
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,72,13152,71,852
Ex-Showroom Price
40,50,00045,90,000
RTO
4,34,0004,65,330
Insurance
1,87,6312,15,922
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,00,4221,13,312

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The new Volvo S60 seeks to carve out a space for itself in the luxury sedan segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Volvo S60 2021 first drive review: Serene luxury to tame German charge
    7 Nov 2023
    MINI Cooper nd Countryman EVs
    MINI Cooper and Countryman EVs to make global debut tomorrow
    31 Aug 2023
    The third-generation Mini Countryman SUV comes carrying several design elements borrowed from the new Mini Cooper.
    Third generation Mini Countryman SUV production commences in this country, India launch possibly in 2024
    15 Nov 2023
    The MINI Shadow Edition comes in an all-black body paint with melting silver roof and mirror caps.
    MINI launches Countryman Shadow Edition in India: Check price, specs
    10 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
    Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
    15 Dec 2020
    View all
     