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HomeCompare CarsCountryman vs Tiguan [2021-2025]

MINI Countryman vs Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Countryman Tiguan [2021-2025]
BrandMINIVolkswagen
Price₹ 64.9 Lakhs₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl13.54 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiguan [2021-2025]
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹38.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol2.0 TSI
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 second-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4 kmpl12.65 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
R19235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
3 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
MultilinkIndependent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
R19235 / 55 R18
Length
4447 mm4509 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm2679 mm
Height
1645 mm1665 mm
Kerb Weight
1735 kg1703 kg
Width
1843 mm1839 mm
Bootspace
505 litres615 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres60 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control)Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Cornering Headlights
YesActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,50,22344,06,732
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00038,16,900
RTO
6,78,0004,10,690
Insurance
2,81,7231,78,642
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,13494,717

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