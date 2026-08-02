In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs Hilux Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Countryman
|Hilux
|Brand
|MINI
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|2755 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4