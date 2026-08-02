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MINI Countryman vs Toyota Hilux

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs Hilux Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Countryman Hilux
BrandMINIToyota
Price₹ 64.9 Lakhs₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1998 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hilux
Toyota Hilux
GX 2WD Diesel Automatic
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MINI Countryman Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 second-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp201 bhp
Drivetrain
4WDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
R19265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
3 spokesYes
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
MultilinkLeaf Spring Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
R19265 / 65 R17
Length
4447 mm5320 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm3085 mm
Height
1645 mm1815 mm
Kerb Weight
1735 kg-
Width
1843 mm1855 mm
Bootspace
505 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres80 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
Front & RearYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone7 Airbags
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control)-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Cornering Headlights
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,50,22337,83,189
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00031,99,000
RTO
6,78,0004,28,875
Insurance
2,81,7231,54,814
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,13481,315
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Tough and highly capableImproved ride comfortProven diesel powertrain

Cons

Missing premium featuresReduced creature comforts

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