In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Countryman and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4 and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Countryman
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|MINI
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1152 km/charge
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-