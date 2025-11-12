In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Countryman and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4 and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Countryman
|Fortuner
|Brand
|MINI
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-