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MINI Countryman vs Toyota Camry

In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Countryman and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4 and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Countryman Camry
BrandMINIToyota
Price₹ 64.9 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range-1275 km/charge
Mileage15.4 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity-251.6 Volt
Engine Capacity1998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Camry
Toyota Camry
Elegant
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MINI Countryman Visual Comparison

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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 second-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp184 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
3 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
MultilinkDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
R19235 / 45 R18
Length
4447 mm4920 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm2825 mm
Height
1645 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
1735 kg1645 kg
Width
1843 mm1840 mm
Bootspace
505 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres50 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive With Stop and Go
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control)Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Cornering Headlights
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,50,22355,10,087
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00048,50,000
RTO
6,78,0004,95,330
Insurance
2,81,7231,64,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,1341,18,433

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