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HomeCompare CarsCountryman vs Superb [2020-2023]

MINI Countryman vs Skoda Superb [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Countryman Superb [2020-2023]
BrandMINISkoda
Price₹ 64.9 Lakhs₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl15.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Superb [2020-2023]
Skoda Superb [2020-2023]
Sportline AT
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrolTurbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 second-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4 kmpl15.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
R19215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
3 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
MultilinkMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
R19215 / 55 R17
Length
4447 mm4869
Wheelbase
2692 mm2841
Height
1645 mm1469
Kerb Weight
1735 kg1562
Width
1843 mm1864
Bootspace
505 litres625
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres66
Features
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control)Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Cornering Headlights
YesActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
Yes-
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,50,22338,01,130
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00032,85,000
RTO
6,78,0003,57,500
Insurance
2,81,7231,58,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,13481,701
Expert Rating
-

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