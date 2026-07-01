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MINI Countryman vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Countryman Kodiaq
BrandMINISkoda
Price₹ 64.9 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl14.86 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MINI Countryman Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 second-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
R19235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
3 spokesPower-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
MultilinkMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
R19235 / 55 R18
Length
4447 mm4758 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm2791 mm
Height
1645 mm1679 mm
Kerb Weight
1735 kg1765 kg
Width
1843 mm1864 mm
Bootspace
505 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres62 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control)Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseNo
Cornering Headlights
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,50,22342,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00036,99,000
RTO
6,78,0003,98,900
Insurance
2,81,7231,74,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,13491,832
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around
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On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
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Expiring on 1 Sept
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