In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs Kodiaq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Countryman
|Kodiaq
|Brand
|MINI
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 36.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|14.86 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4