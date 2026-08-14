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MINI Countryman vs Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs Pajero Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Countryman Pajero sport
BrandMINIMitsubishi
Price₹ 64.9 Lakhs₹ 27.45 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1998 cc2477 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
₹27.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MINI Countryman Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol4 cylinder inline diesel engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 second-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm350 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp176 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 4
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2477 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
R19265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
3 spokesPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink3-link coil spring suspension with stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble wishbone with coil spring suspension and stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
R19265 / 65 R17
Length
4447 mm4695 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm2800 mm
Height
1645 mm1840 mm
Kerb Weight
1735 kg1935 kg
Width
1843 mm1815 mm
Bootspace
505 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres70 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesNo
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control)Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Cornering Headlights
YesNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,50,22333,44,344
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00028,35,500
RTO
6,78,0003,70,438
Insurance
2,81,7231,38,406
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,13471,882

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