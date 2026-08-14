In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Countryman vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Countryman
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|MINI
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4