MINI Countryman vs Mitsubishi pajerosport

In 2023 when choosing between the MINI Countryman and Mitsubishi pajerosport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Countryman
MINI Countryman
Cooper S
₹40.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
pajerosport
Mitsubishi pajerosport
Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
₹27.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol4 cylinder inline diesel engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
677-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm350 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideAutomatic - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.34-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @176 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 4
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2477 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
13
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,72,13133,44,344
Ex-Showroom Price
40,50,00028,35,500
RTO
4,34,0003,70,438
Insurance
1,87,6311,38,406
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,00,42271,882

    Latest News

    MINI Cooper nd Countryman EVs
    MINI Cooper and Countryman EVs to make global debut tomorrow
    31 Aug 2023
    The Mini Cooper SE has received the highest price hike among all the models from the brand available in India.
    Mini India hikes Cooper range price by up to 1.60 lakh, delists Convertible and JCW models
    8 Jun 2023
    The third-generation Mini Countryman SUV comes carrying several design elements borrowed from the new Mini Cooper.
    Third generation Mini Countryman SUV production commences in this country, India launch possibly in 2024
    15 Nov 2023
    The MINI Shadow Edition comes in an all-black body paint with melting silver roof and mirror caps.
    MINI launches Countryman Shadow Edition in India: Check price, specs
    10 Oct 2023
