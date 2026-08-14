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MINI Cooper JCW vs Volvo XC60

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper JCW and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper JCW vs XC60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper jcw Xc60
BrandMINIVolvo
Price₹ 45.5 Lakhs₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl 12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Cooper JCW
MINI Cooper JCW
Hatchback
₹45.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Ultimate
₹68.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MINI Cooper JCW Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 PetrolFour-cylinder twin turbo-charged engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
748863 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm360 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1712.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
228 bhp247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
YesTwin Turbo, Sequential
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
NoSpace Saver
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R17235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axleIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleDouble Wishbone Suspension
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R17235 / 55 R19
Length
38504708 mm
Wheelbase
24952865 mm
Height
14141655 mm
Width
17271902 mm
Bootspace
211483 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4471 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
615
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Finish
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanaromic Sunroof
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Interior Colours
CustomisableAmber / Charcoal, Maroon Brown / Charcoal
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,41,41279,05,648
Ex-Showroom Price
45,50,00068,90,000
RTO
4,84,0007,18,000
Insurance
2,06,9122,97,148
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,6581,69,923

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