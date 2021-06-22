HT Auto
MINI Cooper JCW vs Volvo XC60

Cooper JCW
MINI Cooper JCW
Hatchback
₹45.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 PetrolFour-cylinder twin turbo-charged diesel engine
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
748-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm350 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
228 bhp250 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
YesTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,41,41271,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
45,50,00061,90,000
RTO
4,84,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,06,9122,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,6581,52,792
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

