In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper JCW and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper JCW vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper jcw
|Xc60
|Brand
|MINI
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4