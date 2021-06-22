Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|2.0 Petrol
|-
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|748
|418 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|228 bhp
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Yes
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹52,41,412
|₹58,66,214
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹45,50,000
|₹55,90,000
|RTO
|₹4,84,000
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹2,06,912
|₹2,42,714
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,12,658
|₹1,26,087