Cooper JCW vs XC40 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper jcw Xc40 Brand MINI Volvo Price ₹ 45.5 Lakhs ₹ 41.25 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper JCW and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.