MINI Cooper JCW vs Volvo S90

In 2023 when choosing between the MINI Cooper JCW and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Cooper JCW
MINI Cooper JCW
Hatchback
₹45.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol2.0L Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
748982
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1717.86
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
228 bhp187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
YesTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,41,41271,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
45,50,00061,90,000
RTO
4,84,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,06,9122,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,6581,52,792

