In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper JCW and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper JCW vs S90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper jcw
|S90
|Brand
|MINI
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|₹ 68.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4