Cooper JCW vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper jcw S60 Brand MINI Volvo Price ₹ 45.5 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper JCW and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.