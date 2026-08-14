Cooper JCW vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper jcw Tiguan [2021-2025] Brand MINI Volkswagen Price ₹ 45.5 Lakhs ₹ 38.17 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 13.54 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper JCW and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.