In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper JCW and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper JCW vs Hilux Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper jcw
|Hilux
|Brand
|MINI
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|2755 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4