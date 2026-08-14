In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Cooper JCW and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper JCW vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper jcw
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|MINI
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1152 km/charge
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-