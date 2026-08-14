In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Cooper JCW and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper JCW vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper jcw
|Fortuner
|Brand
|MINI
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-