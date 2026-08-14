In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Cooper JCW and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper JCW vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper jcw
|Camry
|Brand
|MINI
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1275 km/charge
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|25.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|251.6 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-