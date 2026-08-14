Cooper JCW vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper jcw Superb [2023-2024] Brand MINI Skoda Price ₹ 45.5 Lakhs ₹ 54 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper JCW and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.