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HomeCompare CarsCooper JCW vs Superb [2023-2024]

MINI Cooper JCW vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper JCW and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper JCW vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper jcw Superb [2023-2024]
BrandMINISkoda
Price₹ 45.5 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Cooper JCW
MINI Cooper JCW
Hatchback
₹45.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MINI Cooper JCW Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 PetrolEngine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
748-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
228 bhp188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
YesTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R17235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axleMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R17205 / 55 R16
Length
38504869 mm
Wheelbase
24952836 mm
Height
14141503 mm
Width
17271864 mm
Bootspace
211625 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
34 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4466 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
611
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
CustomisablePiano Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,41,41262,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
45,50,00054,00,000
RTO
4,84,0005,69,000
Insurance
2,06,9122,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,6581,33,459

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