In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper Convertible vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper convertible
|Xc60
|Brand
|MINI
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4