Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
748418 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 GearsAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
17-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,70,62758,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00,00055,90,000
RTO
4,69,00033,000
Insurance
2,01,1272,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,08,9871,26,087
