Cooper Convertible vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper convertible Xc40 recharge Brand MINI Volvo Price ₹ 44 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 16.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1998 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Cooper Convertible and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.